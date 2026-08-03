2026 Durango Open Studio Tour

Explore Durango's vibrant arts community during the 2026 Durango Open Studio Tour, a free, self-guided weekend event that opens the doors to ~25 working artist studios throughout Durango.

Meet painters, sculptors, ceramicists, jewelers, photographers, glass artists and mixed-media artists in the spaces where they create. Watch demonstrations, learn about artistic processes, purchase original artwork directly from local artists, and discover one-of-a-kind pieces while exploring neighborhoods and studios you may have never visited before.

Begin your experience at the Opening Art Exhibition on Friday, October 2, where you'll preview artwork from participating artists and plan your tour. The exhibit is open through October. Then October 17-18 from 10am-4pm, enjoy a weekend of art, conversation, and inspiration as you create your own self-guided itinerary.

Admission is free.

Event Dates

• Opening Art Exhibition: Friday, October 2, 2026, 5–7 p.m. at the Durango Creative District

• Durango Open Studio Tour: Saturday & Sunday, October 17–18, 2026, 10am-4pm, at art studios throughout Durango

• Information Booth at Durango Creative District, 1135 Main Ave, Durango

View participating artists, studio locations, and tour information at:

https://www.durangoopenstudiotour.com