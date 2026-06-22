Durango Nordic & DEVO Mountain Bike Biathlon

Durango Nordic and Durango DEVO will host a mountain bike biathlon fundraiser at the Fort Lewis College Factory Trail system. The event takes place at 8:30AM on Saturday August 15th.

No experience is necessary and laser biathlon rifles will be provided.

Durangonordic.org has more information.

Each race will be a mass start by age group, consisting of bike lap-shoot-bike lap-shoot-bike lap. Any missed shots will require a short penalty lap to be ridden. The total race length will be about 15 minutes of riding time, so the laps will be about 5 minutes each.

Cost: $10 for kids & $20 for adults (proceeds benefit Durango Nordic & Durango DEVO)