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Durango Nordic & DEVO Mountain Bike Biathlon

Durango Nordic & DEVO Mountain Bike Biathlon

Durango Nordic and Durango DEVO will host a mountain bike biathlon fundraiser at the Fort Lewis College Factory Trail system. The event takes place at 8:30AM on Saturday August 15th.
No experience is necessary and laser biathlon rifles will be provided.
Durangonordic.org has more information.

Each race will be a mass start by age group, consisting of bike lap-shoot-bike lap-shoot-bike lap. Any missed shots will require a short penalty lap to be ridden. The total race length will be about 15 minutes of riding time, so the laps will be about 5 minutes each.

Cost: $10 for kids & $20 for adults (proceeds benefit Durango Nordic & Durango DEVO)

Animas High School
$10-$20
08:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Nordic Ski Club
info@durangonordic.org
www.durangonordic.org
Animas High School
22 Osprey Way
Durango, Colorado 81301