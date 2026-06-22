Durango Nordic & DEVO Mountain Bike Biathlon
Durango Nordic & DEVO Mountain Bike Biathlon
Durango Nordic and Durango DEVO will host a mountain bike biathlon fundraiser at the Fort Lewis College Factory Trail system. The event takes place at 8:30AM on Saturday August 15th.
No experience is necessary and laser biathlon rifles will be provided.
Durangonordic.org has more information.
Each race will be a mass start by age group, consisting of bike lap-shoot-bike lap-shoot-bike lap. Any missed shots will require a short penalty lap to be ridden. The total race length will be about 15 minutes of riding time, so the laps will be about 5 minutes each.
Cost: $10 for kids & $20 for adults (proceeds benefit Durango Nordic & Durango DEVO)
Animas High School
$10-$20
08:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Nordic Ski Club
info@durangonordic.org
Animas High School
22 Osprey WayDurango, Colorado 81301