Downtown Children's Halloween

The Downtown Durango Children's Halloween event takes place from 4 to 6PM on Saturday, October 31st, at more than 70 businesses along Main Avenue and East 2nd Avenue. The event is primarily for children 10 and under, in costume, accompanied by an adult, but all are welcome. Downtowndurango.org has more information.

Halloween is on a Saturday this year so every parking meter is free, as are all the City of Durango parking lots including the Transit Center and the three lots on E. 2nd Ave. Candy and non-candy items available, see the website for a list of places offering non-candy items for those with dietary restrictions.