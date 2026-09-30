Downtown Balloon Glow Night Two
Downtown Balloon Glow Night Two
The 10th annual Downtown Balloon Glow night two is on Saturday October 17. Come to the 500 block of Main Avenue at 6 pm to see multiple hot air balloons begin to inflate. The glow should start around 6:30 and last until about 7:30 pm. Be sure to bring your camera for this fun, unique and free event in Downtown. The Downtown Balloon Glow is wind and weather dependent.
500 block of Main Ave. in Downtown Durango
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Business Improvement District
timw@downtowndurango.org
500 block of Main Ave. in Downtown Durango
500 Main Ave.Durango, Colorado 81301