Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Downtown Balloon Glow Night Two

Downtown Balloon Glow Night Two

The 10th annual Downtown Balloon Glow night two is on Saturday October 17. Come to the 500 block of Main Avenue at 6 pm to see multiple hot air balloons begin to inflate. The glow should start around 6:30 and last until about 7:30 pm. Be sure to bring your camera for this fun, unique and free event in Downtown. The Downtown Balloon Glow is wind and weather dependent.

500 block of Main Ave. in Downtown Durango
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Business Improvement District
timw@downtowndurango.org
https://www.downtowndurango.org
500 block of Main Ave. in Downtown Durango
500 Main Ave.
Durango, Colorado 81301
https://www.downtowndurango.org/downtown-balloon-glow