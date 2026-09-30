Downtown Balloon Glow Night One
Downtown Balloon Glow Night One
The 10th annual Downtown Durango Balloon Glow takes place on Friday and Saturday. (10/16 & 17)
Hot air balloons will light up the 500 block of Main Avenue, starting at 6:30.
Downtowndurango.org has more information.
The glow should last until about 7:30 pm.
Be sure to bring your camera for this fun, unique and free event in Downtown.
500 block of Main Ave. in Downtown Durango
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Business Improvement District
timw@downtowndurango.org
500 block of Main Ave. in Downtown Durango
500 Main Ave.Durango, Colorado 81301