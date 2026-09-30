Downtown Balloon Glow Night One

The 10th annual Downtown Durango Balloon Glow takes place on Friday and Saturday. (10/16 & 17)

Hot air balloons will light up the 500 block of Main Avenue, starting at 6:30.

Downtowndurango.org has more information.

The glow should last until about 7:30 pm.

Be sure to bring your camera for this fun, unique and free event in Downtown.