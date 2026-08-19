DEF Back to School Fair!

The Durango Education Foundation’s Back to School Resource Fair takes place from 4 to 6:30 at La Plata County Fairgrounds. More than 50 local organizations will be there - with activities, games, resources and information for kids and families, along with the Ignite Mobile Learning Lab.

durangoeducationfoundation.org has more information.

Families can also connect with representatives from all DSD schools and several district departments, ask questions, discover local programs and learn about resources available throughout our community.

FREE and open to all families. No registration required.