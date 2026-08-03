Dark Comedy The Minutes by Tracy Letts
Dark Comedy The Minutes by Tracy Letts
The Durango Arts Center presents the darkly hilarious play The Minutes, by Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts. Cast with local actors, this Durango Arts Repertory Theater production is a look at origin stories and beliefs, and is suggested for mature audiences. Shows are Friday - Monday, August 14-17 and Thursday - Sunday August 20-23. Times and tickets are online at durango arts dot org or in the gallery Tuesday - Saturday noon - 6pm and by phone 970-259-2606 x 2
Durango Arts Center
$20 - $25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Aug 23, 2026.
Event Supported By
Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
Artist Group Info
beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301