Dark Comedy The Minutes by Tracy Letts

The Durango Arts Center presents the darkly hilarious play The Minutes, by Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts. Cast with local actors, this Durango Arts Repertory Theater production is a look at origin stories and beliefs, and is suggested for mature audiences. Shows are Friday - Monday, August 14-17 and Thursday - Sunday August 20-23. Times and tickets are online at durango arts dot org or in the gallery Tuesday - Saturday noon - 6pm and by phone 970-259-2606 x 2

Ted Holteen is in the play!