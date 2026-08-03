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Dark Comedy The Minutes by Tracy Letts

Dark Comedy The Minutes by Tracy Letts

The Durango Arts Center presents the darkly hilarious play The Minutes, by Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts. Cast with local actors, this Durango Arts Repertory Theater production is a look at origin stories and beliefs, and is suggested for mature audiences. Shows are Friday - Monday, August 14-17 and Thursday - Sunday August 20-23. Times and tickets are online at durango arts dot org or in the gallery Tuesday - Saturday noon - 6pm and by phone 970-259-2606 x 2

Ted Holteen is in the play!

Durango Arts Center
$20-$25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Aug 17, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
http://www.durangoarts.org

Artist Group Info

beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301