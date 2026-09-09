D&D Club at Fort Lewis Mesa Library
D&D Club at Fort Lewis Mesa Library
Fridays at 5:00 pm: D&D Club for grades 6-12. Crawl dungeons. Fight dragons. Make new friends. Oh yeah, there’s snacks. We’re playing 5e with a mix of 2014 and 2024 rules. The party is level 3-5. If you know what any of this means, you should definitely join us. (No prior experience or materials necessary).
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
Every week through Oct 30, 2026.
Friday: 05:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Friday: 05:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Artist Group Info
alicia@swlplibrarydistrict.org
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
11274 CO State Hwy 140Hesperus, Colorado 81326
(970) 425-5610 ext. 1
chris@swlplibrarydistrict.org