Cult Movie Night: Easy Rider

The Cult Movie Federation of Mancos (CMFM) is excited to present "Easy Rider" on Thursday, November 19 at the Mancos Opera House!

"In this 1969 Classic American Road Drama written by Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, and Terry Southern, produced by Fonda and directed by Hopper: Fonda and Hopper play two bikers who travel through the American Southwest and the South, carrying money made from a cocaine deal. Other actors in the film include Jack Nicholson, Karen Black, and Toni Basil." (IMDB)

This will be the People's Choice Movie for 2026.

NOTE: We had to go with the runner-up choice for this year. As it turns out, we were not able to get licensing for the top pick. Thanks for your understanding!

👻 Costumes ALWAYS encouraged 🖤

🎥 Rated R: Mild sex & nudity; Moderate violence & gore; Mild profanity; Severe alcohol, drugs, & smoking; Moderate frightening & intense scenes.

🎟️TICKETS: $5 admission cash or check at door. Presale tickets can be purchased at Mancos Public Library.

✨Doors at 6 PM. Movie at 7 PM.✨

🍿Concessions will be sold ($1) and BYOB for 21 +. Branded Cult Movie Federation of Mancos Hats $30!

💵 Don’t forget to bring cash or a check!

📞For more info, call (970) 533-7600.

Cult Movie Night helps to raise funds for the Mancos Public Library.

We hope to see you on Thursday, November 19! Please spread the word!

Cheers, CMFM