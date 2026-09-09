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CreativiTEA at Sunnyside Library

CreativiTEA at Sunnyside Library

Tuesday, October 6, 3:30 - 5:30 pm: CreativiTEA. A meetup for crafty and creative individuals. Bring a portable hand craft you’re working on or need help with and tap into the community of crafters for inspiration. This group meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month. All are welcome.

Sunnyside Library
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Sunnyside Library
75 County Road 218
Durango, Colorado 81303
(970) 425-5610 ext. 2
sspatron@swlplibrarydistrict.org
https://swlplibrarydistrict.org