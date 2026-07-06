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Creative Music Conservatory at Stillwater Music

Creative Music Conservatory at Stillwater Music

Stillwater Music will host the Creative Music Conservatory for violin, viola, cello, and bass students ages 7 through 18 at Fort Lewis College from August 3 through the 7th. More information and registration is available at stillwatermusic.org.

At the Creative Music Conservatory, students develop classical music abilities while exploring new styles and techniques through enrichment courses including rock, bluegrass, Celtic, hip hop, music composition, and more! Students participate in performances, group classes, one-on-one lessons, and workshops led by professional musicians from our region.

Fort Lewis College
$695 for whole week
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stillwater Music
9702475095
info@stillwatermusic.org
stillwatermusic.org
Fort Lewis College
Noble Hall, Room 130
Durango, Colorado 81301