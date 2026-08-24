County Commissioner Matt Salka Office Hours
County Commissioner Matt Salka Office Hours
La Plata County Commissioner Matt Salka will hold in-person office hours from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Pine River Library in Bayfield.
Members of the public are invited to discuss county issues of interest or concern.
More information: 970-382-6219.
Pine River Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Dec 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org