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County Commissioner Matt Salka Office Hours

County Commissioner Matt Salka Office Hours

La Plata County Commissioner Matt Salka will hold in-person office hours from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Pine River Library in Bayfield.

Members of the public are invited to discuss county issues of interest or concern.

More information: 970-382-6219.

Pine River Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Dec 03, 2026.

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org