“Company” by Stephen Sondhiem at Pagosa Center for the Arts
“Company” by Stephen Sondhiem at Pagosa Center for the Arts
The Thingamajig Theatre Company’s production of “Company” by Stephen Sondhiem, will run from Friday, June 12th through August 19th, at the Pagosa Center for the Arts.
Details are available at pagosacenter.org.
Pagosa Center for the Arts
$27-$48
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Aug 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts & Thingamajig Theatre Company
970-731-7469
info@pagosacenter.org
Pagosa Center for the Arts
2313 Eagle DrivePagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
970-731-7469
info@pagosacenter.org