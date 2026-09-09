Community Power X
Community Power X
La Plata Electric Association invites the public to an update on the initial months of local power supply independence, along with information on home battery storage and wildfire resilience. The event takes place at the Durango Arts Center at 5PM on Tuesday, October 13th. Members will also be able to speak with the Board of Directors and leadership team during this interactive evening.
More information is at lpea.coop.
Durango Arts Center
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
Artist Group Info
sknight@lpea.coop
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301