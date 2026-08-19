Community Open House at The Leland House Campus

Come see what's new at The Leland House and Lola's Place! Join us for an evening of Hospitality ~ Explore the historic Leland House campus and discover the new ways we're bringing people together. Complimentary Prosecco, SKA pint, or House-made Basil Lemonade, and Food Samples from our local catering partners. Guided Campus & Hotel tours. Win a complimentary Night at The Leland House!