Community Open House at The Leland House Campus
Community Open House at The Leland House Campus
Come see what's new at The Leland House and Lola's Place! Join us for an evening of Hospitality ~ Explore the historic Leland House campus and discover the new ways we're bringing people together. Complimentary Prosecco, SKA pint, or House-made Basil Lemonade, and Food Samples from our local catering partners. Guided Campus & Hotel tours. Win a complimentary Night at The Leland House!
The Leland House
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Leland House
(970) 501-0472
events@lolasplace.com
Artist Group Info
jodwest@gmail.com
The Leland House
721/723/725 East 2nd AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301
(970) 501-0472
events@lolasplace.com