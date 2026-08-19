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Community Open House at The Leland House Campus

Community Open House at The Leland House Campus

Come see what's new at The Leland House and Lola's Place! Join us for an evening of Hospitality ~ Explore the historic Leland House campus and discover the new ways we're bringing people together. Complimentary Prosecco, SKA pint, or House-made Basil Lemonade, and Food Samples from our local catering partners. Guided Campus & Hotel tours. Win a complimentary Night at The Leland House!

The Leland House
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The Leland House
(970) 501-0472
events@lolasplace.com
https://lelandhouse.com/

Artist Group Info

jodwest@gmail.com
The Leland House
721/723/725 East 2nd Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 501-0472
events@lolasplace.com
https://lolasplace.com/