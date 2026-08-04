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Community Baby Shower and Breastfeeding Walk

Community Baby Shower and Breastfeeding Walk

August is National Breastfeeding Month and the Shining Mountain Health & Wellness Center in Ignacio will host a Community Baby Shower and Walk from 11:30 until 1PM on Thursday, featuring a healthy lunch, a one mile walk, cool-down yoga, plus local breastfeeding and child health resources from the four corners area.

The Multi-purpose Facility
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Shining Mountain Health & Wellness
970-563-2163
smtso@southernute-nsn.gov
www.southernute-nsn.gov

Artist Group Info

lismith@southernute-nsn.gov
The Multi-purpose Facility
256 Ute Rd
Ignacio, Colorado