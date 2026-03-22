Come From Away at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts
Come From Away at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts
The Broadway in the Mountains series at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts presents "Come From Away" From May 29th through August 27th.
Dates and details are at pagosacenter.org.
The heartwarming true story that inspired audiences around the world, in Thingamajig Theatre Company’s production, which tells the story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small town of Gander, Newfoundland that welcomed them with open arms following the events of September 11, 2001.
Filled with powerful music, humor, and unforgettable moments of kindness and connection, Come From Away is a celebration of humanity at its best. Performances are held every Friday and Saturday at 7 PM, along with select matinees.
Pagosa Center for the Arts
$25.00-$44.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Aug 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Thingamajig Theater Company
970.731.7469
info@pagosacenter.org
Pagosa Center for the Arts
2313 Eagle DrivePagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
970-731-7469
info@pagosacenter.org