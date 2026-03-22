Come From Away at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts

The Broadway in the Mountains series at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts presents "Come From Away" From May 29th through August 27th.

Dates and details are at pagosacenter.org.

The heartwarming true story that inspired audiences around the world, in Thingamajig Theatre Company’s production, which tells the story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small town of Gander, Newfoundland that welcomed them with open arms following the events of September 11, 2001.

Filled with powerful music, humor, and unforgettable moments of kindness and connection, Come From Away is a celebration of humanity at its best. Performances are held every Friday and Saturday at 7 PM, along with select matinees.

