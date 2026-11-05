CO-150 Film Festival: South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

The CO150 Film Festival is a statewide cinematic celebration honoring Colorado's 150th anniversary, featuring 150 screenings of top Colorado-connected films across local historic theaters.

The Mancos Opera House, in collaboration with the Cult Movie Federation of Mancos, is proud to be a part of this amazing event by hosting films this year.

Join us for “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut” (1999). “South Park is a quiet and peaceful place until the latest Terrance and Philip movie comes out. Once all the kids see it, all hell breaks loose, as the parents try to find a way to stop their kids from saying all the naughty words coming out of their mouths. The parents blame Terrance and Philip, place them under Citizen's Arrest, and declare war on their home country, Canada. It is up to the kids to save the world from Satan and keep Terrance and Philip from being executed”.

Thursday, November 5th

Doors open at 6pm, movie starts at 7 PM

Location- The Historic Mancos Opera House

Tickets- $10 via Eventbrite the day before the event, or cash/check at door:

mancosoperahouse.eventbrite.com