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Cinematheque Series: "House on Haunted Hill" - 1959 Vincent Price Classic!

Cinematheque Series: "House on Haunted Hill" - 1959 Vincent Price Classic!

The Cinematheque "Saturday at the Movies" series kicks off for the season on Saturday, October 17th, with a Scary Movie Night at the Connie Gotsch Theatre at San Juan College. Featuring the Vincent Price classic: "House on Haunted Hill."
Pre-show activities begin at 6:30. All movie tickets come with FREE Popcorn.

Connie Gotsch Theatre
$5
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Connie Gotsch Theatre
4601 College Blvd.
Farmington, New Mexico 87402
5055663462
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu