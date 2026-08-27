Cinematheque Series: "Hamilton" - film capture of the Broadway Production!
Cinematheque Series: "Hamilton" - film capture of the Broadway Production!
A “Saturday at the Movies” matinee featuring the Broadway hit: “Hamilton” takes place at 2PM on November 7th at the Connie Gotsch Theatre, at San Juan College in Farmington. Tickets will be available at the door and include free popcorn.
All movie tickets are $5. Get your tickets at our box office, at 505-566-3430 or online.
Connie Gotsch Theatre
$5
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Connie Gotsch Theatre
4601 College Blvd.Farmington, New Mexico 87402
5055663462
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu