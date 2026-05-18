Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour
Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour
Chimney Rock National Monument presents their "Through the Ages" Tours on the following dates:
Saturday Mornings: May 16, 23, 30
Time: 8:00 am
Tuesday Evenings: May 19, 26
Time: 5:00pm
Information and Tickets are at chimneyrockco.org.
The events explore the natural and cultural history of the area through geologic time - and incorporates the anthropology and archeology of the Puebloan people.
Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)
Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information: 877-444-6777
Chimney Rock National Monument
10/20
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through May 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Artist Group Info
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock National Monument
3179 CO-151Chimney Rock, Colorado 81121
970-883-2455