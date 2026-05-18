Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour

Chimney Rock National Monument presents their "Through the Ages" Tours on the following dates:

Saturday Mornings: May 16, 23, 30

Time: 8:00 am

Tuesday Evenings: May 19, 26

Time: 5:00pm

Information and Tickets are at chimneyrockco.org.

The events explore the natural and cultural history of the area through geologic time - and incorporates the anthropology and archeology of the Puebloan people.

Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)

Location: Chimney Rock National Monument

Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

CRIA Office: 970-731-7133

Information: 877-444-6777

