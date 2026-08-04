Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour

Great House Tour (daily and family friendly) goes to the top of the mesa ridge for a 360-degree panoramic view of the landscape and a close-up of the two pinnacles with stops along the way to learn about the ancient Puebloan structures.

Dates: August 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

Time: 10:30 am

Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)

Location: Chimney Rock National Monument

Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

CRIA Office: 970-731-7133

Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777

