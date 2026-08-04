Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour
Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour
Great House Tour (daily and family friendly) goes to the top of the mesa ridge for a 360-degree panoramic view of the landscape and a close-up of the two pinnacles with stops along the way to learn about the ancient Puebloan structures.
Dates: August 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31
Time: 10:30 am
Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)
Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777
Chimney Rock National Monument
10/20
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Aug 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock National Monument
3179 CO-151Chimney Rock, Colorado 81121
970-883-2455