Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour
Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour
Chimney Rock Through the Ages Tour explores both the natural and cultural history of the area through geologic time and incorporates the anthropology and archeology of the Puebloan people.
Dates: Tuesday Evenings: August 4, 11, 18, 25
Time: 5:00pm
Dates: Saturday Mornings: August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
Time: 8:00 am
Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)
Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
10/20
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Saturday: 08:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Saturday: 08:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Supported By
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
2035 Eagle Drive, Suite 107Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
970-731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org