Chimney Rock Interpretive Association and Pagosa Springs Community Band Partner for Special Community Fundraiser

The Chimney Rock Interpretive Association and Pagosa Springs Community Band are joining together for a celebration of history, music, and community during a fundraising event at 5:30 on Saturday, August 22nd at the Tennyson Sculpture Garden Gazebo.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, as seating is not provided.

Chimneyrockco.org has more information.

The evening will begin with a presentation by author and historian Sue Fischer, entitled "Surprises, Mysteries and Oddities at Chimney Rock." Fischer will share fascinating stories and insights into the many intriguing aspects of Chimney Rock National Monument, offering attendees a deeper appreciation for one of Southwest Colorado's most significant archaeological treasures.

Following a brief intermission, guests may enjoy refreshments available from Chef's Cuisine before the Pagosa Springs Community Band presents performances by its brass trio, brass quintet, and newly formed woodwind ensemble. The concert will feature a selection of well-loved musical favorites, including two pieces chosen to honor the spirit of Chimney Rock—"In the Hall of the Mountain King" and "Cloud Dances."

Admission to the event is free, but donations are strongly encouraged as this collaborative evening serves as a fundraiser benefiting both the Chimney Rock Interpretive Association and the Pagosa Springs Community Band. Proceeds will help support educational programming, performances, and community outreach offered by both organizations.