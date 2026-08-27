Casimiro Barela and Creation of the 38 Star A living history portrayal of Father of the Colorado Senate

Plus author talk for Borderlands: Living in Two Worlds- the Story of Hispanics in the American Southwest

Casimiro Barela, the Legendary Perpetual Senator, the longest serving state senator in Colorado history, also known as the Father of the Colorado Senate, tells the story of his life and the creation of the 38 Star, the state of Colorado. Casimiro co-wrote the state constitution and his story is the story of a man who lived an epic life and lived history large. His life story and the creation of the state of Colorado is one amazing story -

literally a tale for the ages. Casmirio will be portrayed by Angel Vigil, an award-winning author, historian, performer, theater director and educator. In addition to performing as Casmirio, Vigil will also talk about his newest book Borderlands: Living in Two Worlds- the Story of Hispanics in the American Southwest.