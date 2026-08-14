Birds Of Play @ The iNDIGO Room
Birds Of Play @ The iNDIGO Room
Join us on Friday, October 9 for an unforgettable evening with Birds of Play, performing two intimate sets at The iNDIGO Room.
Alex Paul – guitar, banjo, vocals
Anneke Dean – violin, guitar, vocals
Charles Parker Mertens – upright bass
Carl Sorenson – drums
Along with a rotating cast of special guests and honorary Birds, every performance offers something unique.
Choose between the 7:00 PM or 9:00 PM performance and experience one of Southwest Colorado's finest bands in the intimate setting of The iNDIGO Room.
The iNDIGO Room
$25/$28
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
Artist Group Info
Birds Of Play
apdanger@gmail.com
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us