Birds Of Play @ The iNDIGO Room

Join us on Friday, October 9 for an unforgettable evening with Birds of Play, performing two intimate sets at The iNDIGO Room.

Alex Paul – guitar, banjo, vocals

Anneke Dean – violin, guitar, vocals

Charles Parker Mertens – upright bass

Carl Sorenson – drums

Along with a rotating cast of special guests and honorary Birds, every performance offers something unique.

Choose between the 7:00 PM or 9:00 PM performance and experience one of Southwest Colorado's finest bands in the intimate setting of The iNDIGO Room.