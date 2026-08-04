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Birding at Chimney Rock Tour

Birding at Chimney Rock Tour

The Birding at Chimney Rock Tour takes place at 8AM on Friday, August 21st. Tickets and details on all their special events are at chimneyrockco.org.

Presented in partnership with the local chapter of the Audubon Society. It affords a wonderful opportunity to observe and learn about birds that are native to the area.

Friday: August 21
Time: 8:00 am
Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)
Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777

Chimney Rock National Monument
10/20
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
http://www.chimneyrockco.org/
Chimney Rock National Monument
3179 CO-151
Chimney Rock, Colorado 81121
970-883-2455
https://bit.ly/3cueya