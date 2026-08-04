The Birding at Chimney Rock Tour takes place at 8AM on Friday, August 21st. Tickets and details on all their special events are at chimneyrockco.org.

Presented in partnership with the local chapter of the Audubon Society. It affords a wonderful opportunity to observe and learn about birds that are native to the area.

Friday: August 21

Time: 8:00 am

Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)

Location: Chimney Rock National Monument

Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

CRIA Office: 970-731-7133

Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777

