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Beginning Mahjong Meetup

Beginning Mahjong Meetup

Mahjong is a tile-based table-top game developed in 19th century China. Similar to the Western card game rummy, mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, and luck. It is entertaining to play and, like dominoes, is relatively easy to learn.

All are welcome, join us twice monthly to play!

Pine River Library
Every week through Dec 02, 2026.
Friday: 03:30 PM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org