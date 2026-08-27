Astonished by Beauty: The Enduring and Elemental Importance of Natural History

An Author Talk withThomas Lowe Fleischner, Ph.D. of the Natural History Institute, Prescott, Arizona

What happens when we truly pay attention to the natural world? Through a series of brief, intimate stories from the Alaskan Arctic to the Amazon, Thomas Lowe Fleischner reveals how both easy and meaningful it is to deepen our connection with the Earth and its creatures. Readers are invited to learn how to look closely, see clearly, and feel deeply the living world around them, while recognizing the vital link between our well-being and the health of the planet. Offering simple, grounded steps to nurture this bond, the book is part reflection, part field guide, a call to a life lived with care, presence, and respect for the wild beauty that surrounds us.

In this presentation, lushly illustrated with photos from his wide-ranging field explorations, Fleischner will share excerpts from his new book.