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Animal Soul and the Cheese Wizards at The American Legion Hall

Animal Soul and the Cheese Wizards at The American Legion Hall

Local indie power-pop outfit Animal Soul and funky desert rockers the Cheese Wizards bring a blister potpourri of musical marvel to the revamped American Legion Hall. Doors 7:00, Music starts at 7:15.

American Legion Hall
$12
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

Animal Soul
animalsouldgo@gmail.com
https://www.animalsoulmusic.com/
American Legion Hall
878 E 2nd Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301