Animal Soul and the Cheese Wizards at The American Legion Hall
Animal Soul and the Cheese Wizards at The American Legion Hall
Local indie power-pop outfit Animal Soul and funky desert rockers the Cheese Wizards bring a blister potpourri of musical marvel to the revamped American Legion Hall. Doors 7:00, Music starts at 7:15.
American Legion Hall
$12
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
Animal Soul
animalsouldgo@gmail.com
American Legion Hall
878 E 2nd AveDurango, Colorado 81301