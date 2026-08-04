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An Artist Talk with Herstory Printmaking Collective

An Artist Talk with Herstory Printmaking Collective

The Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College will host an Artist Talk with the Herstory Printmaking Collective at 4:30 on Thursday, October 29th.

Herstory has led workshops and live printmaking demos, and installed murals in venues across the Southwest, including the Santa Fe Railyard, the Beehive Building in Mancos, the University of New Mexico’s Masley Art Gallery, the Southwest Printmaking Fiesta in Silver City, and the mobile Axle Contemporary Gallery, among other sites.

Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College
247-7456
http://swcenter.fortlewis.edu

Artist Group Info

cmscott@fortlewis.edu
Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim Dr
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-247-7456
http://swcenter.fortlewis.edu