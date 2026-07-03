Alison Dance Jazz!
Alison Dance Jazz!
Live jazz trio featuring Alison Dance vocals, Chad MacCluskey guitar, Jared Wright trumpet, percussion. Enjoy an evening of live jazz in a beautiful mountain setting with a local trio who has been performing in the community for years. Repertoire features songs from the Great American Songbook as well as fresh interpretations of contemporary folk and rock classics.
Kennebec Cafe
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
alison dance
970 769 1217
alisondance88@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
alison dance
alisondance88@gmail.com
Kennebec Cafe
4 County Road 124Hesperus, Colorado 81326
970-946-9606
wolfwood1995@hotmail.com