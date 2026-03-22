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After Hours Lit Book Club

After Hours Lit Book Club

Add some spice to your TBR! After Hours Lit is a romance book club with a dark side. We’ll alternate between cozy, feel good reads & steamy, dark romances.

No matter your mood, come celebrate swoon, spice, and stories best enjoyed after hours.

June 2: Twisted Love by Ana Huang
July 7: Along Came Amor by Alexis Daria
August 4: Lights Out by Navessa Allen
September 1: The Pumpkin Spice Cafe by Laurie Gilmore

Pine River Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM, every month on Tuesday through Sep 01, 2026.

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org