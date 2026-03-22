After Hours Lit Book Club
After Hours Lit Book Club
Add some spice to your TBR! After Hours Lit is a romance book club with a dark side. We’ll alternate between cozy, feel good reads & steamy, dark romances.
No matter your mood, come celebrate swoon, spice, and stories best enjoyed after hours.
June 2: Twisted Love by Ana Huang
July 7: Along Came Amor by Alexis Daria
August 4: Lights Out by Navessa Allen
September 1: The Pumpkin Spice Cafe by Laurie Gilmore
Pine River Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM, every month on Tuesday through Sep 01, 2026.
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org