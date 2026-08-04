A Tour of Two Trails - Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
A Tour of Two Trails - Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
A Tour of Two Trails provides an in-depth discussion along the Great House Trail about the connection of Chimney Rock to the greater Chacon culture, the significance of the mesa-top Great House, and the day-to-day lives of the ancestral inhabitants of Chimney Rock.
Dates: Wednesday Late Afternoon: August 5, 12, 19, 26
Time: 5:00pm
Dates: Friday Mornings: August 7, 14, 21, 28
Time: 7:15 am
Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)
Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
10/20
Every week through Aug 26, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:00 PM - 07:15 PM
Wednesday: 05:00 PM - 07:15 PM
Event Supported By
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Artist Group Info
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
2035 Eagle Drive, Suite 107Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
970-731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org