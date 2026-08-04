A Tour of Two Trails - Chimney Rock Interpretive Association

A Tour of Two Trails provides an in-depth discussion along the Great House Trail about the connection of Chimney Rock to the greater Chacon culture, the significance of the mesa-top Great House, and the day-to-day lives of the ancestral inhabitants of Chimney Rock.

Dates: Wednesday Late Afternoon: August 5, 12, 19, 26

Time: 5:00pm

Dates: Friday Mornings: August 7, 14, 21, 28

Time: 7:15 am

Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)

Location: Chimney Rock National Monument

Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

CRIA Office: 970-731-7133

Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777

