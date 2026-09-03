“A Musical Journey Down Memory Lane”

The Emerald Duo will perform at the Durango/La Plata Senior Center at noon on Tuesday, September 22nd, with a program of popular selections from the past, including “Alexander’s Ragtime Band”, “Edelweiss”, and “Fly Me to the Moon.”

The pieces are a chronological recollection of historic events of the time and reflect the character of when they were composed. These popular tunes have been arranged specifically by the Duo.