“A Musical Journey Down Memory Lane”
“A Musical Journey Down Memory Lane”
The Emerald Duo will perform at the Durango/La Plata Senior Center at noon on Tuesday, September 22nd, with a program of popular selections from the past, including “Alexander’s Ragtime Band”, “Edelweiss”, and “Fly Me to the Moon.”
The pieces are a chronological recollection of historic events of the time and reflect the character of when they were composed. These popular tunes have been arranged specifically by the Duo.
Durango/LaPlata Senior Center
12:15 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
Dieter Wulfhorst
dwcello@yahoo.com
Durango/LaPlata Senior Center
2424 Main AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301