A Day in the Life of the Ancients - Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
A Day in the Life of the Ancients - Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
A Day in the Life of the Ancients is a family-oriented tour along the accessible Mesa Village Trail to visit an ancient agricultural village and learn about daily life 1,000 years ago.
Dates: Tuesdays: August 4, 11, 18, 25
Dates: Wednesdays: August 5, 12, 19, 26
Dates: Thursdays: August 6, 13, 20, 27
Time: 9:30am
Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)
Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
10/20
Every week through Aug 27, 2026.
Thursday: 09:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Thursday: 09:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Supported By
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
2035 Eagle Drive, Suite 107Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
970-731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org