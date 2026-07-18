A Bold Thrust for a Dying Empire - The Dominguez-Escalante Expedition of 1776

The Second Saturday seminar series continues at the Animas Museum in Durango at 1PM on August 8th.

The presentation is "A Bold Thrust for a Dying Empire - The Dominguez and Escalante Expedition of 1776."

More information and a Zoom link is available at animasmuseum.org.

Also, the Grand opening of the newest addition to the "Moments That Made US" exhibit in the Ballantine Gallery at the Animas Museum. "Crossroads" looks at how the topology of the land in La Plata County contributed to westward expansion, economic growth, cultural exchange, and displacement and how this region has contributed to the evolving American story.