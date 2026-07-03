4 Corners Tabletop Night is a place for tabletop gamers in the 4 Corners area to meet up and get their miniatures to the table. We play a variety of games and welcome players of all skill levels. We strongly encourage joining our Discord Server for event information, hobby inspiration, and tabletop chat. Join us at the library every 2nd & 4th Friday of the month!

Ages 17 and up unless accompanied by an adult.

Group Discord Server: 4 Corners Tabletop (https://discord.com/invite/eckX7hdJfR)

For more information email Blake Johnson at blakekjohnson@gmail.com or Byron Munda at byronallen175@gmail.com