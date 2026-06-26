2nd Annual Sunnyside Garden Tour and Potluck
2nd Annual Sunnyside Garden Tour and Potluck
Saturday, July 25, 1:30 pm: 2nd Annual Sunnyside Garden Tour and Potluck. Meet at Sunnyside Library for a tour local gardens, then return to Sunnyside Library for a community potluck. Potluck begins at 4:00. Email sspatron@swlplibrarydistrict.org to register.
Sunnyside Library
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Sunnyside Library
75 County Road 218Durango, Colorado 81303
(970) 425-5610 ext. 2
sspatron@swlplibrarydistrict.org