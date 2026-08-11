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2026 RISE Southwest Memorial Walk

2026 RISE Southwest Memorial Walk

A Suicide Awareness Walk will take place at 9AM on Saturday, September 12th at Montezuma Park in Cortez.
More information is on the RISE Southwest Facebook page.

RISE Southwest’s mission is to prevent suicide in Montezuma County by spreading awareness and continuing the conversation around suicide prevention. We work to foster positive community attitudes toward help-seeking and to build connectedness.

Montezuma Park
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

RISE Southwest
streeter.d@gmail.com
Montezuma Park
3 West Montezuma Ave
Cortez, Colorado 81321
https://shopcortez.com/third-thursdays/