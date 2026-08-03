2026 Mountain States Cup Downhill Series Finale at Purgatory Resort

The Mountain States Cup returns to Purgatory Resort for the fourth and final round of its 2026 downhill mountain bike series, August 28–30. The weekend includes Friday practice and downhill racing Saturday and Sunday on Purgatory’s World Cup Downhill Trail, with professional and amateur riders competing for race wins and overall series titles.

Spectators are welcome, and on-site camping and lodging are available through Purgatory Resort. Visit the Mountain States Cup website for registration, schedules and race details.