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2026 Manhattan Shorts Film Festival

2026 Manhattan Shorts Film Festival

The Manhattan Short Film Festival takes place at the Durango Arts Center at 4PM on Thursday, September 24th.

Participants will join a worldwide audience – watching and voting on the same ten shorts films.
Tickets are available at durangofilm.org.

The Durango Independent Film Festival brings independent films and filmmakers to Colorado’s Four Corners via an annual international festival, film events throughout the year, and a film commission office that facilitates storytelling production throughout our region. We share films and filmmaking opportunities to build both community and our local economy. Please join us for our 22nd Birthday DIFF March 3–7, 2027.

Durango Art Center
$20
04:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Independent Film Festival
9703757779
info@durangofilm.org
www.durangofilm.org

Artist Group Info

stbexpat2025@gmail.com
Durango Art Center
802 E 2nd Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
https://durangofilm.org/monthly-movies/