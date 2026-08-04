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1st Annual High Desert Bike Festival

1st Annual High Desert Bike Festival

The First Annual High Desert Bike Festival takes place in Dolores from Friday, October 2nd through Sunday the 4th, featuring events and rides for all skill levels, plus camping, live music and more. Highdesertdevo.org has more information.

Festival passes are only $25, with all proceeds going to the High Desert DEVO youth cycling organization and the Lost Canyon Bike/Skate Park. Passes get you camping at Joe Rowell Park beginning at 3pm on Friday the 2nd, access to live music Friday and Saturday nights at the venue and the Dolores River Brewery, guided rides on local trail networks, entry into either the guided gravel ride or the Mini-XC race (both on Sunday morning), free gear repair with Osprey Pack's trail repair unit, swag bags, and more!

We’re planning guided mountain bike rides on our incredible local trails, skills clinics at our beautiful new bike park, and a locals-led gravel ride. With offerings for beginner, intermediate, and advanced riders.

Saturday will feature a youth and family challenge course designed to build confidence, skills, and share the love for fun on bikes for the next generation of riders. The event will also include a variety of bike games, mini-golf, a bike polo tournament, evening live music, and educational opportunities for all.

We’ll welcome vendors from across the Four Corners region, showcasing local businesses, food, and bike related gear. Add in camping options, live music, and a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere.

Joe Rowell Park
$25
03:00 PM - 12:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

High Desert DEVO
845-332-3634
ewhritner@highdesertdevo.org
www.highdesertdevo.org
Joe Rowell Park