15th Annual Fort Lewis Southwest Early Childhood Conference
15th Annual Fort Lewis Southwest Early Childhood Conference
The 15th Annual Fort Lewis College Southwest Early Childhood Conference takes place in the Student Union Ballroom from 8am to 5pm on Saturday, September 26th.
The event includes a keynote address, multiple breakout sessions, two catered meals and the opportunity to earn professional development credits. swearlychildhoodconference.org has tickets and details.
Fort Lewis College Student Union Ballroom
65.00
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Early Childhood Councils of La Plata and Archuleta Counties along with Fort Lewis College
970-507-0127
director@eccarchuletacounty.org
Artist Group Info
director@eccarchuletacounty.org
Fort Lewis College Student Union Ballroom
1000 Rim DriveDurango, Colorado 81301