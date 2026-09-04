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15th Annual Fort Lewis Southwest Early Childhood Conference

15th Annual Fort Lewis Southwest Early Childhood Conference

The 15th Annual Fort Lewis College Southwest Early Childhood Conference takes place in the Student Union Ballroom from 8am to 5pm on Saturday, September 26th.
The event includes a keynote address, multiple breakout sessions, two catered meals and the opportunity to earn professional development credits. swearlychildhoodconference.org has tickets and details.

Fort Lewis College Student Union Ballroom
65.00
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Early Childhood Councils of La Plata and Archuleta Counties along with Fort Lewis College
970-507-0127
director@eccarchuletacounty.org
https://eccarchuletacounty.org/

Artist Group Info

director@eccarchuletacounty.org
Fort Lewis College Student Union Ballroom
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301