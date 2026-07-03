11th on the 11th (WH40K New Edition Rollout)

Join Four Corners Tabletop as we celebrate the launch of Warhammer 40,000 11th Edition with an all-day wargaming event at the Pine River Library on July 11th, from 1:30 PM to 10:00 PM!

Whether you're a seasoned commander or completely new to the grim darkness of the far future, this is the perfect chance to dive into the new edition with fellow hobbyists. We'll have loaner armies available for 500-point games, making it easy for anyone to jump in and start playing.

Space is limited, so arrive early to secure a table and claim a loaner army.

Bring your dice, your enthusiasm, and your love of the hobby. Meet new players, reconnect with old rivals, and help us usher in a new era of Warhammer 40,000!