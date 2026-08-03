100 Women Who Care La Plata meeting
100 Women Who Care La Plata meeting
The 100 Women Who Care La Plata group will meet at Zia North at 5:15 on Wednesday, September 2nd.
All are welcome, however only active members may vote for the nonprofit that will be awarded donations from the meeting. Details are at 100womenwhocarelaplata.com.
A group of caring women who desire to make an immediate and positive impact on our community through collective giving.
Zia Taqueria North
05:15 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
100 Women Who Care La Plata
9707992370
100womenwhocarelaplata@gmail.com
Zia Taqueria North
2977 Main Ave NorthDurango , Colorado 81301
970-247-3355