Join us for a statewide call-in show on the state of the Colorado River, Thursday evening at 6

KSUT Public Radio is joining other Colorado public radio organizations to air a statewide call-in show about the Colorado River.

The Colorado River in Crisis airs Thursday (September 17) at 6 p.m.

Hosts Caroline Llanes and Luke Runyon of the Water Desk will talk to guests Shannon Mullane, who reports on the Colorado River and water issues for the Colorado Sun, and Jim Lochhead, former CEO of Denver Water, who served for 20 years as the governor’s representative on interstate Colorado River operations and as Colorado’s commissioner to the Upper Colorado River Commission. They'll discuss the future of the Colorado River.

You can participate by adding your voice. Call 800-737-3030 during the show.