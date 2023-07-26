Another way to listen to KSUT online: The Radio Rethink iOS app

Now it's even easier to take KSUT wherever you go.

Four Corners Public Radio and Tribal Radio are on Radio Rethink's new iOS app. It works on Apple iPhones, iPads, and CarPlay.

Some of our best friends are there, too. The Radio Rethink app lets you explore a world of more than 50 public and community radio stations worldwide. It's easy to switch between stations and explore even more music!

Who's Radio Rethink? They're the brains behind the Custom Stream Player that you can use to listen to KSUT anywhere.

We're proud to be on their new app and hope you enjoy listening!



(Or search for “Radio Rethink” in the Apple App Store.)