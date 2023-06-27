Come "Party in the Park" this Saturday with KSUT and Ozomatli!

KSUT welcomes Los Angeles-based band Ozomatli to our 18th annual Party in the Park! The event also includes food, beverages, and activities for the kids! DJ I-Gene will open the show.



When: Saturday, July 1 (gates open at 5 PM)

Saturday, July 1 (gates open at 5 PM) Where: Durango's Buckley Park

Durango's Buckley Park Tickets: $25 in advance | $30 at the gate (Buy yours now)

Ozomatli’s collaborative, energetic blend of multicultural music and activism has earned them three GRAMMY Awards, four Hollywood Bowl shows, a TED Talk, and more.

Since forming in 1995, the Los Angeles-bred lineup has inspired and energized listeners as far away as Burma and Mongolia: Ozo’s messages and music, sung in both Spanish and English, need no translation. Like The Doors, X, Los Lobos, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and other L.A.-based artists who take cues from the city and also reflect and unearth its movements, Ozomatli reaches from the curbs to the high-rises.

In 2022, Ozo’s new songs, stronger-than-ever brotherhood, and creativity culminated in Marching On. Produced by David Garza (Fiona Apple, Sparta) at El Paso’s Sonic Ranch, the LP’s 11 songs are a unified blend of the members’ influences and ideas.

Guests include J.J. Fad and Lisa Lisa on “Fellas,” while “Mi Destino,” sung in both English and Spanish, features Cypress Hill’s B-Real and Guatemalan singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno, who also lends her vocals to the title track "Marching On."

If the city of Los Angeles had a soundtrack, it would be Ozomatli’s music. As founding members Jiro Yamaguchi and Uli explain: "You drive down Sunset Boulevard and turn off your stereo and roll down your windows and the music that comes out of each and every different car, whether it's salsa, cumbia, merengue, Hip Hop, funk or whatever, it's that crazy blend that's going on between that cacophony of sound is Ozomatli, y'know?"

Special thanks to our sponsors, Sky Ute Casino Resort, Wagon Wheel Liquors, and A&L Coors.